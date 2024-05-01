Victoria Falls Suns crowned champions

Nkosilathi Sibanda,[email protected]

VICTORIA Falls Suns were crowned champions of the Matabeleland North basketball Top Teams League, finishing the season on high without a loss.

The league, which is made up of five teams from Hwange and Victoria Falls ended last Saturday. Other teams in the league are Royal Eagles Academy, Titans, Black Hornets and Victoria Falls Panthers.

The champions amassed a 12 points. In second position were neighbours, the Panthers with 10 points, having lost two games. Royals Eagles followed on eight points. Titans settled for the fourth position, while Black Hornets of Hwange sat at the bottom as they failed to fulfil a single fixture.

Victoria Falls Suns’ Isaac Sibanda was names as the league’s Most Valuable Plyer with a point average of 16 per game, a rebounds average of 7 rebounds per game.

The champions’ chairman Walter Masunda was elated by their victory.

“We would like to congratulate our team on a remarkable season in the Matabeleland North Super Six League. Our achievement is a testament to our talent, hard work, and dedication. The fact that the league was entirely run by club representatives, showcases our resilience and determination.

“We see this as an opportunity for growth and urge the authorities to consider our players for national team spots. We also extend our gratitude to the Hwange teams for their unwavering efforts. We had started seeking sponsors to no avail, but we hope with this achievement that our plead may be more appealing,” said Masunda.

Matabeleland North Top Teams League co-ordinator Brighton John Musaidzi told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they managed to have a well-run league as the teams got game time which they badly needed in order to revive the sport in the province.

“We had a good run from February and thanks to the teams that competed. Our league has ended and Victoria Falls Suns are the champions,” said Musaidzi.

He gave good commendation of the how their league had improved, saying players had upped their game.

“The past weekend Justice Shoko from Hwange’s Royal Eagles Academy played really well and top scored with 15 points although they lost against a very young Panthers outfit. Duncan Mabhena and Enock Rosi played really well for Panthers. Mabhena played the entire game against Royal Eagles with 13 points and scoring six out of six shots.

“Walter Masunda and Lancelot Moyo, who started the season with Suns and then later transferred to Panthers, were tied on assists averages of 9 per game while Lancelot leads the league on and average or 8 rebounds a game,” he said.-@NkosieLegend