Victoria Falls teen puts tourist city on the map with Zandimaz collabo

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Mitchell Sithole, a 17-year-old girl from Victoria Falls, is making waves with what could be the resort city’s first Amapiano hit single which features South Africa-based DJ Zandimaz.

The song titled For Me, has reached more than 35 000 views on YouTube, just one week after its release but is yet to be played on TV stations. Sithole, who is a former Mosi-oa-Tunya High School pupil, started singing at Victory Life Tabernacle Church as a member of the Eternal Worship gospel choir. She caught the attention of Victoria Falls DJ/producer Tawanda Matema who then invited her to the studio after being mesmerised by her talent.

Together with DJ Chuchu, they produced the Amapiano song. Thereafter, Nicky Camphos from M-Net in South Africa produced a video for the song which featured Emathandweni hit-maker, DJ Zandimaz. The video was shot in Victoria Falls. In an interview, Sithole said she is now eyeing the international music scene which she hopes to penetrate with her single. “I did the vocals and it feels great to be part of such a project. I’m very happy and wish I could break onto the international scene,” she said.

Tinashe Rodrick, a local DJ who manages both Matema and Mitchell, said this could be the artistes’ much-needed breakthrough. “The song was written by a local artist and Mitchell did the vocals. I met Matema as he was performing at the Mapopoma festival and he told me about the song. After listening to it, I shared it with a network of DJs from various radio stations, including Star FM, and that’s how we ended up incorporating DJ Zandimaz through these links. The video is out and is trending on YouTube.

“This is a fair start to draw attention to the world that Victoria Falls is not only about the waterfalls, but there’s talent in art and culture. With support, we can get the right attention which can drive our tourism,” said Rodrick.

He said the track, For Me, is a love song about a lover who leaves home and promises his spouse that he will be back. The spouse, on the other hand, will be lamenting the time it has taken for him to return.

Most musicians in Victoria Falls have been largely biased towards dancehall, kwaito and traditional music and For Me, an Amapiano track, is probably the first of its kind from the city. [email protected]