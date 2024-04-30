Victoria Falls to have Gastronomy Tourism Academy

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is in the process of establishing a Gastronomy Tourism Academy in Victoria Falls to serve Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

He said Cabinet received a report on the Hosting of the First United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, as presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi.

“The prestigious event in Victoria Falls will further validate His Excellency the President’s untiring efforts to establish our country as a global leader in Heritage-based Tourism and Hospitality,” said Dr Muswere.