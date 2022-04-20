Victoria Falls Toastmasters Club to launch first face-to-face event

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER many virtual meetings, Toastmasters Zimbabwe is expected to launch its first face-to-face event at Cresta Sprayview Hotel in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

Held under the theme, “Boldly making history” the event will identify individuals with the vocal capabilities and leadership noose and networking skills to mentor.

Toastmasters Zimbabwe’s Director Mrs Future Moyo made an invitation to the public and said the event has all the hallmarks of making history.

“Many read history, a few write history, but the distinguished make history! Join us for our first in-person meeting as we launch the first-ever Toastmasters Club in the iconic Victoria Falls. This is an exclusive invitation to take your communication, leadership and networking skills to a new level,” said Moyo.

The guest speaker at the event will be Barbara Murasiranwa.

Recently, Toastmasters Zimbabwe has been hosting virtual competitions and this will be the first face-to-face meeting. – @eMKlass_49