Victoria Falls tour operator rewards Zimpapers journalist for heroic baby delivery

Rutendo Nyeve

SHEARWATER Adventures, one of the leading tour operators in Victoria Falls, has honoured Zimpapers Midlands Bureau Chief Patrick Chitumba with a luxurious holiday package.

The recognition comes as a reward for his remarkable bravery and quick thinking in assisting a woman to deliver her baby in Gweru in December last year.

Chitumba, who demonstrated extraordinary courage alongside his friend Mr Tinashe Chikwata, was celebrated for their life-saving actions despite lacking any medical background.

The two stepped in during a critical moment, helping a desperate resident who might have lost her life or her baby without their timely intervention.

Shearwater Adventures’ public relations and corporate affairs manager, Dr Clement Mukwasi, expressed the company’s admiration for the duo’s heroic deeds.

“We want to express our deep appreciation for the heroic acts of Patrick Chitumba, as reported in The Chronicle at the end of last year and again on 11 January 2025. We are delighted to honour him and Tinashe Chikwata with a holiday package as recognition for their life-saving bravery,” he said.

Dr Mukwasi added, “The community action they took is of the highest calibre and truly deserves acknowledgment and celebration.”

As part of the award, Chitumba and Chikwata will enjoy a three-night stay each at the luxurious Shearwater Explorers Village on a full-board basis. Their package includes a thrilling helicopter flight over the majestic Victoria Falls, a serene sunset boat cruise on the upper Zambezi River, and adrenaline-pumping activities such as a bungee jump, bridge slide, and bridge swing on the iconic Victoria Falls Bridge.

Patrick Chitumba, currently serving as Zimpapers’ Midlands Bureau Chief, previously worked as The Chronicle’s Victoria Falls reporter, further cementing his ties to the region.

