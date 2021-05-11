Victoria Falls town clerk granted bail

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

VICTORIA Falls town clerk Ronnie Dube who is facing a charge of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer was yesterday granted bail by a Hwange magistrate after spending the weekend in cells.

Dube (54) was arrested last Wednesday by officers from the joint Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).

Since his arrest Dube has been fighting for his freedom as he spent the weekend in cells leading to his release yesterday on $50 000 bail by Hwange Provincial Magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Dube who through his lawyer, Mr Matshobana Ncube of Ncube and Partners assisted by Ms Nomusa Khumalo of Mvhiringi and Partners applied for bail on Friday was forced to spend the weekend behind bars after his bail ruling was deferred to yesterday.

The State led by Mrs Martha Cheda opposed the bail application arguing that Dube was a flight risk, who could interfere with witnesses and tamper with evidence.

However, Ms Mushove ruled:

“Having gone through the State and defence submissions I have no admissible reason why accused person should not be granted bail.

Accused is hereby granted bail in the sum of $50 000 on the following conditions; that accused person surrenders his travel documents to the court, reports to ZRP Victoria Falls once every fortnight (Fridays) until finalisation of his case, that he should not interfere with State witnesses, that he stays at his given address, 196 Soopers Crescent, Victoria Falls and that he surrenders title deeds of his Bulawayo property, 40 Heyman Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo.”

The matter was remanded to 10 June 2021 for continuation of his trial.

Allegations are that Dube made council sell a commercial stand to a local tour operator, Shearwater Adventures in 2019 without following tender procedures.

According to the prosecutor in charge of Matabeleland North, Mrs Cheda assisted by Ms Memory Munsaka on September 28, 2017, Dube received a request to purchase additional land behind stands 1381, 1382, 1383, 1384, 1385, 1386 and 943 from Mr Ntokozo Mlilo, who is group human resources manager for Shearwater Adventures in Victoria Falls.

He allegedly caused for valuation of the stands by Backstone Properties who responded on February 11, 2019.

Prosecutors further allege that Dube misrepresented to Victoria Falls ordinary full council meeting that one applicant Shearwater Adventures had expressed interest in commercial stand number 1782 yet there were other companies that had also expressed interest such as Wild Horizons.

Council adopted the report and resolved to offer the stand to Shearwater Adventures without following tender procedures.

It is alleged that council has a resolution passed on April 1, 2014 which required that commercial stands be sold on tender.

“Dube, in the exercise of his duties or function as such intentionally influenced council through his report to sell a commercial stand number 1782 without following tender procedures which was contrary or inconsistent with his duty as a public officer,” said Mrs Cheda.

Controversy surrounded Dube as prior to his arrest, he was suspended without pay and benefits by the city’s mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini.

Clr Dlamini accused Dube of “corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office and causing the local authority to lose revenue”.

The suspension was however revoked by Councillors during a special meeting on Monday who declared it was null and void before giving the town clerk the green light to continue executing his duties.

The councillors had then argued that the mayor had failed to furnish them with the basis of the allegations and also making a lone decision without following procedure.

The suspension came after council renewed Dube’s contract in October last year after praising him for his role in ensuring that the town got city status.