“Victoria Falls Turns into a Children’s Wonderland for Regional World Children’s Day”

Summary by Leonard [email protected]

Vibrant Children’s March: Thousands of children paraded through Victoria Falls, led by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) band and Chinotimba Primary School drum majorettes, showcasing music, dance, and unity.

Cultural Unity: Music and performances celebrated the diverse cultures of Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Official Ceremonies: President Mnangagwa, alongside leaders and representatives from seven countries, presided over the event, emphasizing child rights and development.

Child Leadership: Junior leaders, including a Junior MP and Junior Councillor, directed proceedings, while child representatives presented a “Call to Action” advocating for inclusive education, better infrastructure, and the empowerment of girls.

Commitments from Leaders: Regional leaders pledged to enhance children’s rights, with President Mnangagwa urging unity and investment in education and youth development.

Symbolic Gestures: The “Torch of Hope” was handed over to Botswana, the next host, while children received $7,000 for their delegations.

Entertainment and Exploration: Performances by Andrea the Vocalist and a tour of Victoria Falls capped off the celebrations, marking an unforgettable day for the children. ZPCS band had kick started festivities

Aspirational Theme: The event, themed “Educate and Skill the African Child for Posterity,” called for regional cooperation in shaping Africa’s future through education and dialogue.