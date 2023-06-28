Victoria Falls unbelievable – Aston Villa captain

John McGinn and his fiance Sara Stokes on the Flight of Angels in Victora Falls Zimbabwe. Pic cred John McGinn Instagram page

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Aston Villa Football Club and Scotland national team captain John McGinn on Wednesday afternoon enjoyed the splendour of the Victoria Falls during a holiday trip in Zimbabwe describing the experience as “unbelievable.”

The English Premier League Football star is in the country accompanied by his fiance Sara Stokes, by invitation of teammate and Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba.

The couple took a helicopter ride called the Flight of Angels above the majestic Victoria Falls, known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke that thunders), by locals.

https://youtube.com/shorts/5GfaoBT-bJs

McGinn shared videos and photos on his Instagram page of the experience above the Seventh Wonder of the World in the Matabeleland North province of Zimbabwe.

The couple also went on a boat cruise where they caught a glimpse of a pod of hippos and a lone crocodile basking in the sun.

McGinn even tried his skills at dancing trying to mimic a performer from a local traditional group and jokingly said “they must have no hamstrings.”

Posting on his Instagram page, McGinn said: Unbelievable day at Victoria Falls 👏 scroll for a surprise.. they must not have hamstrings in Zimbabwe. @nakamba_marvelous 😂😂 🇿🇼🇿🇼

McGinn arrived at the Victoria Falls International Airport late Tuesday afternoon.