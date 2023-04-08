Victoria Falls win Mat North Propol Sports gala

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

VICTORIA Falls district emerged this year’s 2023 Propol Sports gala champions after dominating most disciplines amassing 20 medals.

The limelight belonged to Victoria Falls district who showed they meant business dominating in the netball, soccer, ladies darts, volleyball and athletics disciplines.

The district shrugged off stiff competition from five other contenders to win 11 gold, nine silver and three bronze medals totaling 85 points. Nkayi, who triumphed in the pool discipline trailed a distant second place with 35 points collecting four gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

PHQ who came tops in tennis followed in third position with two gold, five silver and two bronze totaling to 27 points while host district Hwange trailed in fourth place. The district managed two gold, two silver and four bronze to get 20 points after dominating in men’s darts. Chess champions, Lupane district got a single gold, silver and four bronze medals to bag 12 points.

Officiating at the opening and closing ceremony, acting Commanding Officer police for Matabeleland North province, Assistant Commissioner Martin Nyirenda commended the sportsmanship exhibited by athletes arguing that the sporting event contributed to effective policing.

“Sporting activities in the police organisation add value to police effectiveness through replenishing and revitalizing members mentally and physically. It therefore goes without saying that the organisation saw it fit to spare a day in every week for sporting,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyirenda.

He challenged the select team for the Commissioner General’s Sports gala scheduled for later this month to outshine opponents and return with accolades.

This year's provincial sports gala was supported by stakeholders that included Hwange Colliery Company and Duly's Hotel amongst others.