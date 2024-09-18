Victoria Ncube seeks sponsorship for Miss Teen of the Universe pageant

Mbulelo Mpofu in Harare

THE recently-crowned Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe (MTOUZ) Queen, Victoria Ncube, is in Harare, meeting top Government officials to secure sponsorship for her upcoming participation in the Miss Teen of the Universe international pageant final on September 30 in New Delhi, India.

This follows a fundraising dinner hosted by MTOUZ at De Lux Villa and Conference Centre earlier this month to support her journey.

The Miss Teen of the Universe pageant, conceived by its CEO and international director, Sourav Anad, will see Ncube competing against other queens from over 20 nations.

The sought sponsorship will cover flight tickets, accommodation in India, wardrobe and accessories, as well as food and other miscellaneous expenses.

Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, has pledged support for Ncube. She expressed her admiration for Ncube’s advocacy for environmental preservation.

“It is refreshing to see young people taking a leading role in championing change against environmental degradation. I support such a mentality and wish Victoria all the best as she walks down that ramp, representing us as a nation.

“Her advocacy speaks volumes and aligns with the SADC Environment Patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. Many young people need to be aware of their environment,” she said.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife has been at the forefront of initiatives, with September designated as “Clean up Zimbabwe” month, emphasising the monthly national Clean-Up Day every first Friday and the World Clean-Up Day slated for Saturday.

Ncube expressed her excitement at meeting Minister Nyoni.

“Meeting the Minister was truly amazing as I learnt a lot from her during those few minutes. I am inspired by her love for Zimbabwe’s natural beauty and her dedication to restoring and maintaining the environment,” said Ncube.

She also visited the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Tongai Mnangagwa.—@MbuleloMpofu