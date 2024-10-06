Victoria Ncube shines at Miss Teen of the Universe pageant in India

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER navigating numerous challenges, Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe (MTOUZ) Queen, Victoria Ncube, has emerged victorious on the international stage, being crowned Miss Teen of the Universe Africa and awarded the title of Miss Photogenic at this year’s Miss Teen of the Universe pageant held over the weekend in Rajasthan, India.

Though she fell short of clinching the coveted Miss Teen of the Universe crown, which was awarded to Colombian Sofia Cabrera, Ncube’s performance at the competition highlighted her resilience and determination.

Throughout the event, she showcased the national dress fabric, promoting Zimbabwean culture while also advocating for crucial issues such as period poverty and environmental conservation in the face of escalating climate change challenges.

Ncube, who hails from Umguza District in Matabeleland North, is not only a beauty queen but also the brand ambassador for Shekinah Apparel ZW, further demonstrating her commitment to uplifting local brands and initiatives.

The competition featured fierce contenders, with Puerto Rican Adaneysha Lorenzo finishing as the first runner-up, followed by Jewel Michaels from Uganda as the second runner-up. Katalina Navigato from the USA secured the third runner-up position, while Indonesian Salsabilla Atmaja rounded out the top five as the fourth runner-up.

Victoria Ncube is expected to return to Zimbabwe on Monday at 2 PM, landing at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, where she will be welcomed back by supporters and fans celebrating her achievements on the global stage.

Her journey serves as an inspiration to many young women, showcasing the power of perseverance and advocacy in the face of adversity.