Victory For Msendami And Dube In Morocco

BOTSWANA based Zimbabweans Daniel Msendami and Cleopas Dube were part of the Jwaneng Galaxy team that made history by defeating Wydad Casablanca in their home ground in the first group game of the CAF Champions League.

A solitary goal from Thabang Sesinyi was enough to hand Galaxy a historic victory as the Botswana champions are the the first team in seven years to beat Wydad at their home ground in the competition.

Msendami started the match and was substituted later in the second half while Cleopas Dube was an unused substitute. Nqobizitha Masuku could not make the trip as he has a knee injury.

Msendami said the victory was important and in as much as it set the tone, it also sent a message to other teams.

“We are still underdogs of course on paper and previous history, but like I have said before, we are a small resilient group which believes in ourselves. It was important that we get something from the game and getting a victory is more than a bonus. In as much as the victory sets the tone for how we go on from now, it also shows that we are not a team to be taken lightly, it send a message to the other teams,” said Msendami.

The victory meant that they top group B as other teams in the group in Simba SC and Asec Mimosas drew 1-1 in Tanzania.

This is a victory that will be remembered in the history of Botswana football for years to come as they managed to beat African football giants who were last season’s tournament’s finalists and the recently ended CAF Suiper League finalists, one they also lost to another Southern African side, Mamelodi Sundowns.