VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas and unsafe public transport vehicles

THE Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) is undertaking a nationwide operation targeting mushikashika and commuter omnibuses in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ).

The operation forms a crucial part of the ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and order across the country.

The operation will involve comprehensive inspections of commuter omnibuses to ensure that they meet the necessary safety standards and regulatory requirements.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the law will face appropriate penalties, including fines and possible license suspensions.

Last month police launched an operation code named ‘no to touts and mushikashika,’ where thousands of individuals were arrested and their vehicles impounded.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation seeks to reclaim public spaces and enhance commuter safety by cracking down on unauthorised transport services and illegal touting practices.

Comm Nyathi highlighted the gravity of the situation and the need for decisive action.

“The rampant proliferation of Mushikashika and touting poses a serious threat to public safety and order. We are committed to restoring law and order on our streets and ensuring the safety of all citizens,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the operation is part of a collaborative effort between transport authorities, and other stakeholders.

He added that the arrests made so far have targeted not only the operators of unauthorized transport services but also the touts who often engage in aggressive and unlawful practices at transport hubs and commuter points.

“We are working with various stakeholders who include public transport providers and government organs such as the Judicial Services Commission. We have noted that most of these people who are arrested are repeat offenders and therefore there is a need for them to face the full wrath of the law. This time around there will not be an option to pay a fine but instead will be taken to court for processing for a sentence,” said Comm Nyathi.

