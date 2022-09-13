Viewing Zimbabwe from a biblical perspective

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology fourth-year Journalism and Media Studies student, Caileb Ncube has penned a book that views Zimbabwe from a biblical perspective.

In the book, the author says God has shown him that the country will prosper under the Second Republic.

Titled “The dry bones shall live again”, will be launched at the Bulawayo City Hall on October 1 between 9 am and 1 pm.

In an interview Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz that God chose him to write the message through a dream.

“Well, I do not consider myself as the author of this book but like many other things, God did. God does not choose the most qualified to deliver his message. I believe God gave me a message and a mandate that so burns within me, that I had no choice but to write it. God propelled me to sound the trumpet and pass out the shovels, I hope I have done it in the authorship of this book.

“Many analysts and observers, both local and international, have always said change is not as imminent and possible in the nation of Zimbabwe. Fellow citizens have succumbed to imagining the country through the lens of soothsayers, predictors, economists, prognosticators, political analysts, and political scientists to mention but a few. Well! imagine if you could see Zimbabwe through the eyes of God right now,” he said.

Ncube said Zimbabwe has a bright future under the Second Republic.

“This book brings back the courage, the virtue of hope, and understanding of your bright future in Zimbabwe under the Second Republic. If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under,” he said.

