Vigilantism!! Battery thief beaten by mob dies in foul run

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was fatally assaulted by a mob after he was caught stealing batteries.

In a statement, police said Shadreck Maresa (34) was found in a fowl run at a house in Damafalls Phase 5, Ruwa.

“Police in Ruwa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Shadreck Maresa (34) died in a fowl run at a house in Damafalls Phase 5, Ruwa. The victim was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Gazebo Area where he was caught stealing batteries,” reads the statement.