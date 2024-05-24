Village head up for stock theft

Norman Chaitezvi (48), a village head under Chief Seke, has appeared in court facing stock theft charges after illegally keeping a stray cow and selling its calf without authority.

Stray cattle are supposed to be handed over to the State for public auction for the benefit of the State.

The Chaitezvi village head appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara charged with stock theft and was remanded in custody to June 20. He was told only the High Court could grant bail on this charge.

