Village health workers call for review of allowances

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

CIVIC organisations have called on the Government to consider an upward review of allowances paid to village health workers (VHWs), who have been essential in ensuring that rural folk access quality healthcare services.

Village health workers continue to augment the work being done by the mainstream health sector, raising awareness, giving health advice, monitoring growth of children under five years and mobilising communities during outreach programmes for immunisation.

Despite these vital functions, the numbers of VHWs and the role they play has diminished over the past two decades.

They are currently paid US$15 a month, with US$1 being deducted towards bicycle payments.

These allowances are supposed to be paid per quarter, but most payments were last made more than a year ago.

In a statement, the Community Working Group on Health (CWGH), which represents more than 20 organisations that deal with health issues, said there is a need to improve the welfare of VHWs in Zimbabwe.

CWGH director Mr Itai Rusike said there is also a need to ensure all trained VHWs are issued with certificates of completion to enable them to access resources.

“Zimbabwe has slightly over 10 000 VHWs out of a national need of about 30 000, hence some VHWs, especially in resettlement areas, cover a large catchment area cycling distances of up to 30kms. Instead of working just three days a week and three hours a day, they are on duty 24/7 because of the low numbers,” said Mr Rusike.

“The Government should seriously consider an upward review of allowances paid to the Village Health Workers and this should be supported by provisions in the national health budget.”

In the early years, all VHWs equally benefited from incentives such as uniforms, bicycles and allowances, which were meant to enhance their work and motivate them, as their allowances were catered for in the national health budget. — @thamamoe