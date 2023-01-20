Villager arrested with 14 elephant tusks

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GOKWE man has been arrested after he was found in possession of 14 elephant tusks weighing 32,45kilogrammes with a value of US$5 516.

Elias Mjobi (52) of Siyamuninga Village, Chief Nenyunga in Gokwe was arrested by a combined team of the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Minerals, Flora and Fauna (MFFU) Kwekwe and staffers form the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife.

According to Acting Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer (CID), Detective Assistant Inspector Rachael Muteveri, the suspect was arrested following a tip-off by members of the public.

“On 16 January 2023 around 430PM, detectives received information to the effect that the accused person was in possession of elephant tusks which he was selling at his homestead,” she said.

The detectives teamed up with Zimparks officials and proceeded to the homestead.

“The detectives identified themselves and the purpose of their mission. They conducted a search and they recovered 14 tusks which they seized,” said

Mjobi is expected to appear in court facing charges of contravening section 24 (1) (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 2020:14 which sanctions the possession of elephant tusks.

Police hailed the efforts by members of the public in providing vital information in the fight against crime.

Detective Assistant Inspector Muteveri urged members of the public to desist from poaching wildlife which is key in economic development.

“Wildlife is a key national treasure and members of the public are urged to safeguard them; poaching and killing them is a major setback to the national economic development,” she said.