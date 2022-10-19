VILLAGERS ARREST CATTLE RUSTLERS

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Kwekwe have arrested two suspects who were apprehended by villagers while driving a stolen herd of cattle to Gokwe.

Courage Moyo (20) of Village Mbombo in Zhombe and his accomplice Author Madiliza (27) of Village Sithutha, Zhombe were not so lucky when they were spotted by alert villagers in Zhombe while driving 12 cattle to Gokwe.

A third accomplice, only identified as Dumi, managed to escape and is at large.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the trio had stolen a herd of 13 cattle in Mayorca and slaughtered one beast and tried to drive the rest to Gokwe.

“On 9 October, around 9AM, Nicholas Mpofu (54) drove his 65 cattle to the grazing area and left them unattended. The next day, he discovered that 13 of his cattle were missing and made a report at ZRP Kwekwe Rural,” said Police.

On12 October 2022, the three suspects were intercepted by alert members of the public while driving 12 cattle to Gokwe.

While the villagers were asking the suspects to produce relevant documentation for the beasts, Madiliza and Dumi bolted and Moyo was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Upon further investigations, Moyo implicated Madiliza leading to his arrest.

The two are set to appear at Kwekwe Magistrates Courts soon.

Police applauded members of the public for exercising their right of citizenship arrest.

“We would like to applaud members of the public who heed the call and exercise their right of citizenship arrest. We appeal to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of Dumi who is still at large to contact the nearest police station,” he said.