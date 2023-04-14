Villagers build clinic

Thokozile Mbedzi, online Reporter

THE community in Beitbridge’s Whunga Village in Ward 10 is celebrating after a businessman boosted their attempts to build a clinic, by constructing a cottage to house nurses.

The chairman of the clinic building project Mr Ratang Mleya said the helping hand from Mr Fisani Moyo came as a big relief.

“As ward 10 we are very grateful for the support and assistance which we got from Mr Fisani Moyo because everyone in the ward is participating in order to speedily construct the clinic. As a community, we pooled resources to buy material for construction of the clinic and the help with the nurses’ cottage has been a big boost.

“For the staff cottage, we had no plan other than going back to the communities who are already in crisis since most of them are not working they depend on livestock and farming at small scale, which are always affected by droughts,” said Mr Mleya.

He said Mr Moyo said he will provide everything needed to build the staff cottage and construction has already started.

“We are asking for more well-wishers to come and help us finish the main block of the clinic” said Mr Mleya.

Mr Moyo said he was touched by villagers’ plight as they walked up to 20 kilometres to the nearest clinic at Zezani.

“I’m going to build the cottage here at ward 10 clinic to complement hardworking villagers who pooled resources to build their own clinic.

“I am also doing this because people in this community travel for long distances whereby they walk for 7 km,11km and some 20km to get to Zezani Clinic. I shall provide all the building materials needed for the cottage. I have some other projects in other communities aimed at ensuring people have convenient access to important facilities near their homes,” said Mr Moyo.