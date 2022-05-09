Villagers fined for mosquito nets misuse

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders are charging a fine of a goat villagers that are found misusing mosquito nets, to bring the tendency to an end.

Some villagers use donated mosquito nets as fishing nets while others use them to make fowl runs, a development which is hindering the fight against malaria.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is spearheading malaria prevention and control measures to reduce the burden of the disease as the malaria season peaks.

The national malaria control programme transmission season starts from November with a peak going from March through to May. As a way of preventing malaria, the ministry uses World Health Organisation recommended strategies that include spraying of houses in high transmission districts and distribution of mosquito nets in areas of medium to low transmission free of charge. Distribution of mosquito nets starts before the transmission peak season between June and July.

In Matabeleland South Province two malaria deaths have been recorded since the start of the year. Last year the province recorded four deaths.

Most cases have been recorded in Beitbridge, a development which has been attributed to cross border activities.

Out of the 3 095 cases that were reported in 2020, 2 707 were recorded in Beitbridge. Of the 887 cases that were recorded in 2021, a total 746 were recorded in Beitbridge. This year 244 cases have been recorded so far and 227 of these were recorded in Beitbridge.

The province is set to roll out its mass Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLINs) mass distribution exercise which is expected to be completed at the end of June. The programme is being funded by the Global Fund through Plan International Zimbabwe.

The distribution is targeting 17 wards in Gwanda District and 15 wards in Beitbridge.

Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge District said as traditional leaders they decided to fine villagers in order to promote proper use of mosquito nets. “As Beitbridge District we record a number of malaria cases and one of the strategies that have been put in place by Government to contain the disease is distribution of mosquito nets.

However some villagers have been using the mosquito nets to conduct fishing activities while others are using them to build fowl runs. These fishing activities are also harmful to the fish. This has been a serious problem over the years. Some villagers continue doing this despite several efforts by various stakeholders to educate them,” he said.

“We then decided to come up with a penalty system as traditional leaders. Anyone who is found misusing mosquito nets is sent to the village head or headman where they are fined a goat. We saw that if the fine is cash then some people might not feel the severity of the fine as some can easily raise the money through their fishing activities.”

He said villagers have also been urged to report their counterparts who misuse mosquito nets.

Village head from Nhwali area in Gwanda, Mr Talent Dube said as traditional leaders they continue to educate communities on malaria prevention and treatment. He said sometimes villagers are reluctant to seek medical assistance when they show symptoms of malaria.

Mr Dube said the fines were assisting to change the mindset of villagers.

Matabeleland South Provincial Environmental Health Officer, Mr Notho Dube said the input of traditional leaders in the fight against malaria was important as they have significant influence on people’s opinions.

The country aims to reduce malaria deaths by 90 percent by 2025 as it moves towards malaria elimination.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care recently reported that the number of malaria deaths recorded in Zimbabwe has fallen by 70 percent. — @DubeMatutu