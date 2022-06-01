Villagers mourn Gwanda chief

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

FOR villagers from Gwanda, a dark cloud has fallen over their area as Chief Nhlamba who died during the weekend was like their shelter that protected them over the years.

Chief Nhlamba died on Saturday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after a long illness.

The late chief is expected to be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Bhalula Village. He was 75.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to visit the Nhlamba homestead on Friday to pay his respects to the bereaved family.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Abedinico Ncube yesterday visited the Nhlamba homestead to pay his condolences. He assisted the family with groceries.

Addressing mourners, Cde Ncube said the late Chief Nhlamba had played a crucial role in development.

“While we mourn the loss of Chief Nhlamba we also celebrate his life and his works in developing his area, province and the nation as a whole. He has run a good race during his lifetime and therefore let’s ensure that we emulate his good ways and also carry forward his works,” he said.

Villagers who were gathered at the Nhlamba homestead said they were still trying to come to terms with the loss of their father figure.

Mr Joseph Moyo (91), a neighbour, said he learnt a lot from the late chief who was a fountain of wisdom. He described the late Chief Nhlamba as a humble man who was always willing to learn from others.

“I’m a neighbour to the Nhlamba homestead and at the same time the chief was a close friend of mine. Learning was a two-way process for both of us as I learnt a lot from him and he also came to me for advice. Even though I was older than him he had a lot of knowledge to share,” he said.

“I have lost a good friend and leader as well. I watched him go through a lot of pain during his time of illness and it was really depressing. He was a peaceful man who loved to see people working together in peace.”

Mr Moyo said he always hoped the late Chief Nhlamba would recover and continue leading the people.

Mr Thuso Ndlovu (87) from Payi Village said the late Chief Nhlamba worked well with people of all ages. He said he had deep respect for his subjects.

Mr Ndlovu said Chief Nhlamba has left a huge gap that will be difficult to fill.

Ms Ntisbeng Siziba (58) from Bhalula Village said the late Chief Nhlamba played a fatherly role in her life. She said she was present at Chief Nhlamba’s installation and watched him richly lead his people over the years.

Ms Siziba said the late chief always had a listening ear. She said even during his time of illness, the late Chief Nhlamba was always keen to attend to people and offer them assistance.

“We are in shock because we have lost our father. I call him a father because he played a fatherly role in my life. He was very free and approachable. Whenever I had a challenge or needed advice, I would approach him and he was always keen to help.

He always had rich and noble words of advice,” she said.

“Chief Nhlamba was always fair in terms of how he presided over disputes. He didn’t have favourites but he always treated people fairly. Even when he penalised or reprimanded people he did it in a loving manner just as a father would. He wanted people to learn from their mistakes and work on becoming better people.”

Another villager Mrs Sithabile Dube (56) from Sengezane Village said the death of Chief Nhlamba meant that their shelter which has protected them for so many years was now gone. She said while the chief was no more his teachings will remain embedded in their hearts for a lifetime. – @DubeMatutu