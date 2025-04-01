Villagers receive free healthcare

Ward 6 Councillor Mrs Busisiwe Brown (left) chats with villagers from the ward and nearby wards during a community health expo at Heany Junction Clinic in Umguza District on Saturday

Mashudu Mambo

OVER 1 000 villagers in Ward Six, Umguza District, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, received free healthcare services last week, during a community health expo held at Heany Junction Clinic. The event, which brought together medical specialists, provided vital healthcare services to residents, who often struggle with access to medical care.

The health expo featured a wide range of services, including consultations with opticians, general practitioners, gynaecologists and dentists. A men’s clinic was set up, offering screenings and check-ups, while HIV testing and counselling services were also provided.

The beneficiaries were thrilled by the initiative, with many expressing gratitude to the organisers and medical professionals, who offered their services free of charge.

Ms Shylet Mautsano from Village 2 in Heany Junction commended the programme, saying it provided much-needed relief to people who could not afford healthcare.

“This is the first time we have had such a programme in our area. I am incredibly grateful to our councillor for spearheading this initiative. I had been suffering from a persistent toothache but could not afford the medical fees or the transport costs to Bulawayo,” she said.

“Thanks to this expo, I was able to see a dentist, receive treatment, and get the necessary medication.”

Ms Mautsano also appealed to stakeholders to assist with funds to enable the community to complete their local clinic, which is still under construction.

Ms Norah Ncube from Village 3 echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the convenience of having medical specialists come to their doorstep. “Today, I was able to see a general practitioner, who checked my blood pressure and prescribed medication. I also consulted an optician. This is a great initiative and I hope we will continue having such health expos in the future,” she said.

One of the doctors who participated in the expo, Dr Nkonzo Dube, said giving back to the community and ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare services is part of their mandate as healthcare practitioners.

“We are out here in Umguza District to give back to the community by offering free consultations. I believe it is our duty to ensure that we have healthy communities,” he said.

Dr Dube mentioned that during consultations, he discovered that several villagers had chronic conditions. He said most of the villagers were coming in to do regular check-ups and refill their prescriptions.

Ward Six Councillor, Busisiwe Brown, said the initiative was prompted by the severe healthcare challenges faced by the community.

“This health expo is the first of its kind in our area. We decided to host it because we do not have a fully functional clinic. Many villagers cannot afford to travel to Bulawayo for medical check-ups, and some have been unwell for over six months without access to treatment,” she said.

“By bringing medical specialists here, we are helping to address a major gap in healthcare access.”

Clr Brown said plans are underway to make the health expo a regular event.

“We hope to host similar programmes quarterly while we work on completing our clinic. We are engaging various stakeholders to ensure that the construction progresses smoothly so that our villagers can have permanent access to essential healthcare services without having to travel to the city,” she said.

Clr Brown said that beyond healthcare, there are other pressing issues in the area, including drug abuse and teenage pregnancies, particularly in the mining communities.

“We are working on ensuring that we curb the prevalence of drug abuse, and we invited different organisations to educate our youths on the dangers of drug abuse. This is a mining community, and there are many cases of teenage pregnancies,” she said.

Clr Brown noted that some parents and guardians conceal such cases, making it difficult to tackle the issue. “However, we have engaged the village heads to help us in fighting this menace and ensuring that we create a safer community for our children,” she said.