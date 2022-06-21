Vincent Moyo future still up in the air

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE future of Bulawayo City captain Vincent Moyo is under the spotlight after establishing himself as one of the top defenders in the country.

However, Moyo (24) says he is solely focused on ensuring his side survives relegation when the second-half of the season begins on Friday.

The defender is being heavily linked with a move to either his former club Highlanders or Chicken Inn when the second transfer window opens on July 1.

Although a lot has been said about his possible move from the municipal side, which is struggling and is perched second from bottom of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, Moyo is not reading into the transfer rumours.

“You are always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player but I am yet to be told about any formal inquiry for my services.

If there is any truth to the news, then l am happy that l am getting recognised by other teams,” said Moyo.

“This does not only motivate me, but the entire team to say clubs can actually see the talent at City, although we are not a top table team.

Personally, my focus is on helping my team survive relegation and improve my performance,” he said.

Another City player, who has attracted interest from other teams, is midfielder Melikhaya Ncube.

In the event that the duo leaves it would be a huge blow for City who are fighting to stay in the topflight league.

City have collected just 12 points from 17 matches and are only second from bottom of the league table due to a better goal difference to log anchors Whawha as the two teams are tied on points.

However, City are unbeaten in four matches since Farai Tawachera replaced Philani “Beefy” Ncube as head coach last month.

The side’s battle for survival appears to be on course since the coming on board of Tawachera and Dalubuhle Bhebhe as his assistant.

City will welcome Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday in what should be an exciting encounter.

Elsewhere, league leaders Chicken Inn will travel to Sakubva Stadium for a date with army side Cranborne Bullets on Saturday.

Chicken Inn have 35 points.

Second-placed FC Platinum will also be in Mutare for an encounter with correctional services team Tenax at the same venue on Sunday.

Dynamos, who are tied on 34 points with FC Platinum, lock horns with Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Matchday 18 fixtures

Friday: Herentals vs Harare City (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Bulawayo City vs Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah vs Dynamos (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Tenax vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders vs Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), WhaWha vs Manica Diamonds (Ascot), Triangle vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo).

— @innocentskizoe