Vincii on quest to promote Hip Hop poetry

Mbulelo Mpofu,Online Correspondent

FOR a while, the hip hop industry has experienced changes, especially with the emergence of subgenres like trap and the train keeps moving.

In Bulawayo, a sub-set of hip hop is slowly rearing and ready to take over. It’s called hip-hop poetry.

One of the hip hop poets, Vincii (real name Aviat Nkomo) from Emakhandeni explains this form of artistry as “poetry on a hip-hop instrumental with nothing to do with the counting of bars.”

Born 21-years ago, Vincii started poetry in 2019 as a way of creating his own world where the universe is a better place for black people from social injustice.

“Hip hop poetry equates to escapism for me and creates a world of my own where we (black people) have control of our lives,” said Vincii.

Inspired by the late great Leonardo Da Vinci, Vincii saw it fit to coin a stage name after his idol and has recently been performing at weddings, parties and most recently, at a book launch.

His drive is to push hip-hop poetry to the next level. – @eMKlass_49