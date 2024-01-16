Vintage cars, thrilling burnouts, sky-high fun: J.M Nkomo Airport prepares for epic fun day

Some of the things to expect at the J.M Nkomo Airport Ultimate Funday/Burnouts

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

3D Events Management is gearing up to host the inaugural J.M Nkomo Airport Ultimate Funday/Burnouts on February 3rd at the Airport Old Terminal in Bulawayo.

This event promises a day filled with various activities suitable for all ages. The Ultimate Funday will run from 10am to 6pm with admission free for children under 12 years old.

Highlights of the day will include a captivating car show display featuring vintage cars, a food fiesta, ultimate burnouts, and a DJ spinning lively music. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore an aircraft display, getting up close and personal with these impressive machines. For aviation enthusiasts, there will be an aviation firefighting vehicle display.

Laureen Khethiwe Zulu, the acting airport manager at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, explained that all activities will be confined to the area around Hangar 5 and the secondary apron.

“A 2-meter high mobile fence will be used as a barrier around the activity area. The fence will be 40 meters away from the taxiway to ensure that aircraft operations will not be disturbed.

“Burnouts will only be done on the secondary apron, which will be barricaded by used tires to ensure public safety. Fire and an ambulance will be on standby, and airside safety will carry out runway and taxiway dispersal for every landing due to increased activities on the airside. Any individual causing a disturbance will be immediately removed from the airside to maintain normal safety and security standards,” she said.

The event aims to attract both aviation enthusiasts and those who have never been to the airport before.

“Most people from Bulawayo who have never been to the airport will have an excuse to come, also demystifying most myths around aviation and the airport,” she said.

