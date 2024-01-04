Violent customer kills man over unpaid gumboots

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A violent customer allegedly killed a man who had come to collect money for gumboots that had been sold to him by the victim’s mother.

In a statement, police said Bayisai Scotch (28) hit Isaac Kusikwenyu (33) on the head with a log on Monday at Marirambada Farm.

The victim died the following day after the incident occurred.

“Police in Guruve have arrested Bayisai Scotch (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 01/01/24 at Marirambada Farm in which Isaac Kusikwenyu (33) died on 02/01/24 after being hit with a log on the head. The suspect had refused to pay for gumboots which had been sold to him by the victim’s mother,” reads the statement.