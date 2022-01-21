Violent death over US$5 snooker bet

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A dispute during a game of snooker ended in tragedy in Bulawayo after a player allegedly slit his rival’s throat following a misunderstanding over a US$5 winner-takes-all game he had lost.

The gruesome killing happened on Wednesday night at around 11.30PM.

Arnold Mlalazi from Mahatshula was stabbed by a man only identified as Sdoh, who is said to be a regular patron at Gunya Bar in Mahatshula South.

It is reported that Mlalazi and Sdoh had bet US$5 on a game of snooker at the bar.

Mlalazi, it is said, won the game and when he demanded his dues, Sdoh reportedly refused with the money and a misunderstanding ensued. However, Sdoh eventually gave Mlalazi his winnings and the two left the bar together.

When they were outside the bar, it is reported that Sdoh produced a knife, stabbed Mlalazi once on the left cheek under the eye, in the shoulder and in the neck.

From the wounds inflicted from the knife attack, Mlalazi fell bleeding profusely while Sdoh fled.

Mlalazi died on the spot.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they are looking for the suspect on murder charges.

He urged the public not to carry dangerous weapons.

