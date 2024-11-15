Violent rains damage 261 public buildings

Chronicle Reporters

VIOLENT rains damaged public infrastructure mainly schools, health facilities and homes this week with the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) receiving 261 reports countrywide since the onset of the recent heavy downpours.

As rains are expected to intensify in line with the normal to above-normal projection for the 2024/25 summer season, emergency services have activated systems to curb any potential loss of life by ensuring maximum public safety in all communities.

In a situational report following the onset of the rains across the country, the CPU said as of yesterday total of 178 households, 71 schools, seven health facilities, four shops and a church were damaged by the rains with the worst affected provinces being Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, respectively.

The impact ranges from blown off roofs, damaged walls and property. No lives have been lost so far.

According to the report, 64 households, 27 schools and one health facility were damaged in the Midlands while in Masvingo 30 households, 19 schools and six health facilities were left damaged. In Manicaland, a flood-prone province, 51 households, six schools, four shops and a church were damaged during the period under review.

In Matabeleland North province 20 households and six schools, two of which are Nembe Primary and secondary schools in Ward 22, Tsholotsho District, got damaged while in Matabeleland South 13 houses and a single school were affected.

In Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central, four and 10 schools were damaged, according to the CPU report.

While the cost of damages is still being assessed for Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces, property worth a combined total of US$94 000 was damaged in the other four affected provinces of Midlands (US$15 342), Mashonaland East (US$3 301), Mashonaland Central (US$64 236) and Matabeleland North (US$10 780).

In an interview on the side-lines of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works strategic planning workshop on Wednesday, CPU chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo, said they have started mobilising tents and other resources for the affected communities and schools.

“We are mobilising tents and other necessities to take to the affected areas, especially schools so that our learners can be in a conducive environment,” he said. “You may be aware that massive equipment had been organised for the victims of Cyclone Fred in Malawi but we can’t be seen taking that equipment to Malawi while we too are faced with a crisis,” said Mr Nkomo, adding that his department is ready to deal with unforeseen disasters during this rain season.

He said for effective handling of disaster challenges, the CPU needs at least US$250 million, clarifying that under Civil Protection Act Section 2, a disaster was a wide phenomenon.

“Under the Civil Protection Act, disaster means natural disaster, major accident or other event how so ever caused, destruction, pollution or scarcity of essential supplies, disruption of essential services, influx of refugees, plague, epidemic of disease that threatens the life or well-being of the community,” said Mr Nkomo.

“All these are under the CPU and this is why we chair the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management.”

On Wednesday the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde Daniel Garwe, in his keynote address at the same strategic planning workshop, said it was the ministry’s duty to ensure that communities are adequately prepared to face natural and man-made disasters, which are becoming more frequent and severe.

“Furthermore, we must recognise the significance of risk reduction. While we cannot prevent all disasters, we can certainly take measures to minimise their impact,” said Cde Garwe.

“This involves conducting thorough risk assessments, implementing land-use planning strategies, and enforcing strict building by-laws.

“Let us identify vulnerable areas and take proactive steps, to reduce the loss of lives and property when disasters strike,” he added.

Minister Garwe said his ministry was involved in the coordination and resource mobilisation for responding to the 2023/24 El-Nino-induced drought including resilience building initiatives for the affected communities and friendly nations, development partners and private sector were responding positively to the call for assistance.

Minister Garwe said construction, maintenance and management of public buildings is one of the ministry’s core mandates hence his emphasis on the importance of quality in public building construction.

“These structures should be built to last, ensuring the safety and comfort of the individuals who utilime them taking into consideration the disabled,” he said.

“We must prioritise the use of high-quality materials, adhere to stringent building codes and regulations,” said Minister Garwe.

In a related incident, strong winds have left a trail of destruction at 14 schools in Nkayi District, which has disrupted learning processes with an estimated US$10 000 required for repairs.

This comes at a time when most schools are seized with writing of national examinations, as well as end of year tests.

Of the 14 schools 12 are primary while three are secondary schools and the damage inflicted include teacher cottages, toilets and headmaster offices.

Nkayi District Development Coordinator, Ms Matilda Mlotshwa, confirmed the development and said they have reported the matter to Government at the same time scouting for well-wishers to assist.

She said the affected primary schools are: Ingwalathi, Mandlethu, Tsheli, Mabayi, Gwitshi, Setshanke, Mdengelele, Guwe, Zidulini, Thokozani, Jabulisa and Maphasaphasa while affected secondary schools Skopo, Zwelabo and Thokozani.

“Some of these incidents happened as grade sevens and form fours were writing their final exam. Most of the schools already have classrooms and cottage shortages, which has affected learning and teaching morale among our teachers and learners,” said Ms Mlotshwa.

“This will have a bearing on the pass rate for the exam classes. Our greatest fear is that this happened just before we see increased rainfall activity the situation might be worse.

“There is an increased activity of whirlwinds due to climate change than we used to experience. We also have a lot of red ants in the district, which destroy the structures,” she said.

“There is need to change how we built our structures to fact in climate change. Sometimes poor workmanship and lack of maintenance are contributing factors as well.”

Some of the classrooms and teacher cottages have been rendered unusable due to the threat they pose to human life.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to increase public awareness in Bulawayo, the CPU, in collaboration with several civic society groups, yesterday conducted an awareness campaign aimed at educating residents on flood safety.

The campaign was conducted under the theme: “Empowering Communities for a Resilient Future.”

Residents were reminded against the dangers of crossing flooded rivers or streams, the importance of avoiding submerged bridges, and the need to create provisions in perimeter walls (weep holes) to allow rainwater to drain away safely.

“We are mobilising tents and other necessities to take to the affected areas, especially schools so that our learners can be in a conducive environment,” he said. “You may be aware that massive equipment had been organised for the victims of Cyclone Fred in Malawi but we can’t be seen taking that equipment to Malawi while we too are faced with a crisis,” said Mr Nkomo, adding that his department is ready to deal with unforeseen disasters during this rain season.

He said for effective handling of disaster challenges, the CPU needs at least US$250 million, clarifying that under Civil Protection Act Section 2, a disaster was a wide phenomenon.

“Under the Civil Protection Act, disaster means natural disaster, major accident or other event how so ever caused, destruction, pollution or scarcity of essential supplies, disruption of essential services, influx of refugees, plague, epidemic of disease that threatens the life or well-being of the community,” said Mr Nkomo.

“All these are under the CPU and this is why we chair the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management.”

On Wednesday, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde Daniel Garwe, in his keynote address at the same strategic planning workshop, said it was the ministry’s duty to ensure that communities are adequately prepared to face natural and man-made disasters, which are becoming more frequent and severe.

“Furthermore, we must recognise the significance of risk reduction. While we cannot prevent all disasters, we can certainly take measures to minimise their impact,” said Cde Garwe.

“This involves conducting thorough risk assessments, implementing land-use planning strategies and enforcing strict building by-laws.

“Let us identify vulnerable areas and take proactive steps, to reduce the loss of lives and property when disasters strike,” he added.

Minister Garwe said his ministry was involved in the co-ordination and resource mobilisation for responding to the 2023/24 El Nino-induced drought including resilience building initiatives for the affected communities and friendly nations, development partners and private sector were responding positively to the call for assistance.

Minister Garwe said construction, maintenance and management of public buildings is one of the ministry’s core mandates hence his emphasis on the importance of quality in public building construction.

“These structures should be built to last, ensuring the safety and comfort of the individuals who utilise them taking into consideration the disabled,” he said.

“We must prioritise the use of high-quality materials, adhere to stringent building codes and regulations,” said Minister Garwe.

In a related incident, strong winds have left a trail of destruction at 15 schools in Nkayi District, which has disrupted learning processes with an estimated US$10 000 required for repairs.

This comes at a time when most schools are seized with writing of national examinations, as well as end of year tests.

Of the 15 schools, 12 are primary while three are secondary schools and the damage inflicted include teacher cottages, toilets and headmaster offices.

Nkayi District Development Co-ordinator, Ms Matilda Mlotshwa, confirmed the development and said they have reported the matter to Government at the same time scouting for well-wishers to assist.

She said the affected primary schools are: Ingwalathi, Mandlethu, Tsheli, Mabayi, Gwitshi, Setshanke, Mdengelele, Guwe, Zidulini, Thokozani, Jabulisa and Maphasaphasa while affected secondary schools are Skopo, Zwelabo and Thokozani.

“Some of these incidents happened as grade sevens and form fours were writing their final exam. Most of the schools already have classrooms and cottage shortages, which has affected learning and teaching morale among our teachers and learners,” said Ms Mlotshwa.

“This will have a bearing on the pass rate for the exam classes. Our greatest fear is that this happened just before we see increased rainfall activity, the situation might be worse.

“There is an increased activity of whirlwinds due to climate change than we used to experience. We also have a lot of red ants in the district, which destroy the structures,” she said.

“There is need to change how we built our structures to fact in climate change. Sometimes poor workmanship and lack of maintenance are contributing factors as well.”

Some of the classrooms and teacher cottages have been rendered unusable due to the threat they pose to human life.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to increase public awareness in Bulawayo, the CPU, in collaboration with several civic society groups, yesterday conducted an awareness campaign aimed at educating residents on flood safety.