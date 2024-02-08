“Viral Video: Teen arrested in affair assault

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have arrested an 18 year old girl who was part of a gang of women in a viral video beating up another they accused of having an affair with a married man.

A video of a gang of women beating another has been doing the rounds and rumours on social media are that the victim had died. The incident in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

However, in a statement on X, Police said the victim is alive and they have since arrested one of the assailants, 18 year old Mitchel Kariwo, while her accomplices Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortune Tembo and one only identified Olleen are on the run.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. The case is now under investigations and the Police have since arrested Mitchel Kariwo (18) in connection with this case,” posted the Police.

“The victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where she is receiving treatment. ZRP refutes news circulating on social media on the death of the victim.”

The ZRP is also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and another suspect only identified as Olleen who are being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station, reads the statement.