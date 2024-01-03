Viral young girls drinking beer identified

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

POLICE have identified six young girls and one boy who went viral on social media drinking beer at a shopping centre.

The minors were at Juru Growth Point in Murewa.

Another group of minors who were video-filmed drinking beer in Harare was identified last week, while the person who sold them the alcohol was arrested.

“The ZRP has identified and located the six young girls and one boy and their parents and guardians have also been located”, reads the statement.

Police are now counselling the minors in consultation with relevant Government departments.