Virgil van Dijk to play for the Netherlands until 2026 World Cup

NETHERLANDS captain Virgil van Dijk will continue to play for the national team through to the 2026 World Cup, head coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

The Liverpool defender was one of 10 Premier League players to be named in Koeman’s 25-man squad for the Netherlands’ upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.

Van Dijk, 33, has been capped 74 times by the Netherlands and will continue to represent the nation for at least another two years following talks with Koeman, with the head coach adding that Steven Bergwijn, 26, will not be considered for selection after completing his transfer to Al Ittihad from Ajax.

“I thought it was so important to go to him to see if he wanted to continue at the highest level for another two years,” Koeman said of Van Dijk.

“This is what he wants, and it is what I want too. He is a good captain, but he admitted he did not reach the level you would expect from him as a player at the European Championship.

“Sometimes he puts more energy into others than himself and that is something he is still learning to improve. It is positive that he is there for the group, but you also have to reach your own level. ”

Koeman also confirmed 35-time capped Bergwijn would not be involved with international squads after moving to Saudi Arabia.

“The book is basically closed to him,” Koeman said of the forward.

“He knows what I think about this. When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

“I have never been in that situation, because I could join Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn’t (have moved).”

The Netherlands head coach clarified why he had continued to call up Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Saudi club Al Ettifaq from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, including for this summer’s Euro 2024 squad.

“Gini had problems at PSG and this was the only opportunity for him to still play,” Koeman said of the midfielder.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool contract: What’s going on?

Koeman that Wijnaldum and Marten de Roon were also no longer part of his plans as he looked at other options, while Daley Blind has retired from international football.

However, free agent Memphis Depay will be considered for selection in the future once he finds a new club, Koeman added.

“Memphis is looking for a club, but if you don’t have a club, you can’t be called up,” Koeman said.

“He is aged 30, let’s hope he gets a club, gets fit and plays a lot, because when you are 30 years old you are not yet old enough to stop. Then he is still an option.”

Netherlands squad for their Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany on September 7 and September 10:

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Jorrel Hato (Ajax)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

Attackers: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Ajax), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)-

