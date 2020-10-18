Virgil van Dijk’s season is reportedly over after horror tackle at Everton

18 Oct, 2020 - 16:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Virgil van Dijk’s season is reportedly over after horror tackle at Everton Virgil van Dijk

The Chronicle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of the game for up to seven or eight months.

According to reports in the UK, the diagnosis was made after the Dutch international was hauled off during their Premier League encounter against local rivals Everton, where he was hurt in a reckless challenge by Toffees goalkeper Jordan Pickford.

“Virgil played I don’t know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, but he couldn’t play on,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game at Goodison Park.

According to the panel discussing the game, they had received information that Van Dijk had injured his anterior cruciate ligament, which tends to be followed by a lengthy lay off. Liverpool have yet to comment on the extent of the injury.

The club, however, are more optimistic that Thiago Alcantara’s injury is not a serious one and he should be back in training in no time. – Reuters

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting