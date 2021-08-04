Virtual remembrance service for Mrs Banana

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

A VIRTUAL remembrance service for the former first lady, Mrs Janet Banana will be held to accommodate hundreds of people who cannot attend the actual ceremony in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Mrs Banana died early last Thursday morning at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo, after suffering a stroke four weeks ago. She had been suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.

The family has invited everyone who wishes to share lived-experiences about Mrs Banana to join.

The remembrance service being hosted on Zoom started on Monday and is set to end on Friday after the burial.

(Her son) Mr Nathan Banana said the virtual commemorations take place every day.

“Since many people could not pay their tributes physically because of the Covid-19 induced regulations, virtual commemorations have been going on from the UK. Friends, relatives and other people who have interacted with her are sharing their experiences and what they remember most about her. Many have been applauding her for her humbleness despite the fact that she was a person of a higher status. Everyone who wants to pay their last respects is invited to join the meetings which take place every day,” said Mr Banana.

He said the meetings are scheduled for 6pm to 7pm Zimbabwe time or 5pm to 6pm UK time.

Meanwhile, her other son and two sisters have arrived in the country from the UK, while her daughter is still on the way.

Mrs Banana will be laid to rest on Friday in Bembe, Esigodini, next to her husband as per her wish.

Mourners are gathered at Number 99 Luveve in Bulawayo.

