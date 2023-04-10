Visa Incorporation partners Munch ‘n Sip

Mbulelo Mpofu in Harare

Visa Incorporation, through its strategic communications agency in Zimbabwe Visual Point Creative Group (VPCG), has partnered Munch & Sip, a food and drink festival in Bulawayo for their upcoming event.

Munch & Sip, a product of Lemon Groove Brands has been a major fixture on Bulawayo’s showbiz calendar, with the latest edition slated for Criterion Parks in Burnside on April 23.

Visa, an American multinational financial services corporation facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world. Their inclusion in the forthcoming Munch & Sip event is expected to make transacting easier for patrons as Visa will handle payments on the day. Transactions done online will also be handled by the company.

Visa country manager for Zimbabwe and Namibia, Taurai Oliver Mpofu said the partnership’s focal point is brand growth.

He explained the reasons behind partnering with Munch & Sip.

“The objective of the partnership between Visa and Munch & Sip is to raise brand awareness and to drive brand visibility. This is why we have decided to collaborate with events such as the Munch & Sip as well as the ZFN’s Friday Drinks programme as these platforms have good numbers in terms of followers.

“It’s our key objective to be ‘Top of Mind’ in the businesses, homes and lives of our consumers. This gives us access to our target market,” Mpofu said.

He said it did not take them long to agree to partner with Munch & Sip organisers.

“It was not work that was in the pipeline for long. Upon an assessment of events and festivals around the Easter period that spoke to the Visa objectives that could give us significant brand visibility and awareness, Munch & Sip was selected.

“So, structuring of the partnership commenced early this year,” said Mpofu.

The partnership, Mpofu said will see them handling all transactions done online. They have also offered financial support to the event.

Mpofu said this will be Visa’s first partnership with Munch & Sip and it is their hope that it will be a success.

“We measure this success in terms of brand awareness and brand visibility. Being a payments technology company, we have chosen this partnership with Munch & Sip which is also going to benefit the consumers. We would like Visa to be the preferred mode of payment and this sums up the partnership,” Mpofu said.

The month of April, Visa country manager said, will be event-filled where Visa will be massively engaged with members of the public to share knowledge on online banking with patrons at the Munch & Sip set to be able to use their Visa cards to transact at the event.

Lately, Munch & Sip has been the go-to food fiesta offering different cuisines to cater for diverse taste buds.

At the event, Mokoomba will headline a stellar line-up of acts which include Band Fusion, Keezy AM, Ashton T, DJ Sibbs Apollo, DJ Possenti, DJ Just Drey and DJ Danubie. [email protected]