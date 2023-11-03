Vision 2030 is within reach – VP Chiwenga

President Mnangagwa (right) and Vice President Chiwenga pose for a picture with one of the best exhibitors Mr Felix Kuvenguhwa of Barloworld Zimbabwe after the official opening of Mine Entra yesterday (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday applauded the massive investments and increased domestic production, especially in the mining sector, saying given the milestones achieved so far under the Second Republic, the targets set out under Vision 2030 were ‘within reach’.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1) blue-print, Zimbabwe is focused on transforming its economy to an upper middle-income status and has since 2018, championed a series of comprehensive policy reforms.

These, coupled with renewed domestic business growth and the adoption of new technologies focused on scaling up export earnings, have enhanced the destination’s attractiveness to new investments in different sectors of the economy.

Greater strides have been achieved in the agriculture sector, leading to the restoration of food security which has enabled the manufacturing sector to increase capacity utilization and as such most products on shelves of most retail outlets are locally produced.

VP Chiwenga said the mining sector has taken the lead in investment attraction and has a huge potential to steer robust economic growth.

Addressing guests and exhibitors while introducing President Mnangagwa during the official opening of the 26th Edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) Expo, which has attracted the participation of local and foreign exhibitors, VP Chiwenga said the mining sector has great potential to leapfrog the country’s industrialisation and mordenisation.

“Allow me to say Vision 2030 is within reach and we will achieve it together. We say a country is built by its own people, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said Zimbabwe is endowed with mineral resources, which are an envy to many.

“With the visionary leadership of our President, there is, therefore, no reason for our country not to transform itself into a middle-income economy.”

VP Chiwenga said under President Mnangagwa’s leadership Government’s policy reform initiatives have boosted investor appetite across the board with the mining sector leading in terms of significant developments in exploration, mining development and local mineral beneficiation and value addition.

“This year’s conference follows recent successive official commissioning by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of two mines and these are Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province and Sabi Lithium In Buhera in Manicaland.

“The minister has already talked about the Sabi Lithium in Buhera, Manicaland Province and the Muchesu Coal Mine in the Binga Matabeleland North,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said the mining industry was witnessing a great acceleration in the development of the industry which was far much faster than anticipated.

“These positive developments show that the mining sector is continuing to grow and is expected to play a major role in catalysing Zimbabwe to achieve Vision 2030. As spelled out in the National Development Strategy 1, the Second Republic is projected to transform the economy to an upper middle-income economy by 2030 with per capita income of more than US$3 500,” said the VP.

He said he was convinced that the country was on course to achieve this projection as exhibited by the increase in mining production and Government efforts to promote beneficiation and value addition.

Dr Chiwenga said the theme of this year’s Mine Entra Conference and Exhibition: “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation”, was more relevant in the context of a rapidly modernising global economy, where technological advancements, globalisation and increased access to education and information are transforming lives and business modelling.

“I, therefore, call upon all the players in the mining sector to support such great leadership by thinking big and investing for sustainable growth and become part of the positive transformation of our great country, Zimbabwe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Soda Zhemu, said Zimbabwe has a higher potential for mineral beneficiation and said the US$12 billion mining milestone by the end of this year was still on track. He applauded the private sector for close collaboration with the Government to grow the sector.

Provincial permanent secretary, Mr Paul Nyoni, who was standing in for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said Mine Entra was a strategic platform for showcasing vast mining opportunities in Zimbabwe and that Bulawayo was well positioned to host potential investors in the mining value chain.

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo, stressed the need for stakeholders to drive higher domestic mineral value addition and beneficiation to ensure Zimbabwe derives maximum benefit from its minerals.

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe president Mr Thomas Gono said President Mnangagwa’s administration has demonstrated its commitment to developing the country.