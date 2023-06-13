Vision 2030: Midlands province benefits from Second Republic mining revival

President Mnangagwa and VP Dr Constantino Chiwenga (left) listen as RioZim general manager Mr Akhimu Mutiti (second right) explains aspects of the biological oxidation (BIOX) plant at Cam and Motor Mine in Kadoma last year. — Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

Online Reporter

The Midlands in four years under the Second Republic has seen the revival of MIMOSA, Zimasco and Rio Zim alongside the successful expansion of both Unki Mine and Murowa Diamond Procession Plant and increased gold production at Sabi Gold Mine as it works towards a US$12 billion economy.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the Ministry of Information, Publicity ad Broadcasting Services highlighted the successful projects in the mining sector delivered by the Second Republic between January 2018 – December 2022 in the Midlands Province.

In the update, the Ministry said the Second Republic has also created employment, increased foreign currency generation and social corporate responsibility benefits.

Below is the full statement.

“To contribute towards the US$12 billion mining economy:

“Dinson Iron and Steel Company and JINA Chrome Smelter were established; Unki Mine and RZM Murowa Diamonds were expanded; MIMOSA, ZIMASCO and RIOZIM were resuscitated.

Unki Mine Expansion: increased production capacity from 179 000 tonnes per month to 210 000 tonnes per month.

Murowa Diamond Processing Plant’s expansion: was meant to maintain the current annual carat production of above 700 000 carats and to also economically process low-grade ores. The local community is benefiting from a dedicated 33KV electricity line and water pipeline project from Ngezi River.

Sabi Gold Mine production: ramped to 35 tonnes per month, an increase in gold production, which also means an increase in employment of local people. MIMOSA Mine expansion: project resulted in an increase in production capacity.

“Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) under construction in Manhize: will produce 1.2 million tonnes of carbon steel per annum and will generate about US$1.9 billion per annum. The company has already employed close to 1 000 workers and upon completion will employ over 10 000 employees. A new town will be established for approximately 30 000 residents.”