VisitPalaceHotel campaign scaled up…as Seh Calaz dates Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz is set to make a date with fans in Bulawayo this Saturday at Palace Hotel.

The hotel is scaling up efforts of promoting domestic tourism through the#VisitPalaceHotel campaign, recently launched in a bid to show the beauty of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole.

Musical shows have been at the centre stage in pushing the campaign with a number of national artistes having graced the place recently.

These include Enzo Ishall, Andy Muridzo, Baba Harare and Mzoe 7. This Saturday Seh Calaz adds to the list as he is billed to perform at the hotel’s gardens which have been revamped to give tourists value for their money.

The MaBhanditi trademark holder as Seh Calaz is known to many will have his stage warmed up by upcoming dancehall wannabes while the decks will be manned by DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Bhandit, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho. Mr Jaiva will be the host.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said: “As a hotel which is rich with history, we have embarked on a campaign named #VisitPalaceHotel which seeks to complement the efforts of Government and ZTA in promoting local tourism.

“To enhance the growth of the creative industry, we are hosting shows to push the campaign and this weekend we host Seh Calaz. Patrons should expect fireworks on the night.”

@mthabisi_mthire