Visual treat as Bulawayo hosts Nama film fest

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Film enthusiasts are in for a visual treat as Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo prepare to host the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Film Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Some of the finest Zimbabwean films will be on show and these include “The Signal”, “Ngoda”, and “See Me” with the directors of these productions expressing gratitude for such recognition.

Eddie Sandifolo, co-director of “Ngoda”, told Chronicle Showbiz that collaborations have been instrumental in guiding them to success.

“In my roles as co-director, co-writer, and lead actor of the film, I feel blessed and humbled that “Ngoda” has been selected for the Nama Film Festival. It means a lot to us as creatives.

“I believe it was the collaborative effort that brought about the magic in this film. I hope that film lovers will not only be entertained but also learn something from it,” shared Sandifolo.

The movie highlights the futility of greed, especially among family members where battle lines are drawn between three brothers over ngoda (diamonds), with fatal consequences.

The Nama Film Festival is also going to afford film lovers the chance to see Bulawayo’s first IsiNdebele scientific film, “The Signal” which has gained international acclaim.

Daniel Lasker, the movie’s director, said Nama is propelling the film sector to dizzy heights, making it a win-win situation for both filmmakers and viewers.

“It’s great that the Namas are recognising and celebrating the developing film industry in Bulawayo. “The Signal” was a significant milestone for us, and its ongoing enjoyment and appreciation by audiences worldwide is immensely gratifying.

“Screening it at the festival in Bulawayo is a great opportunity for people at home who haven’t had the chance to see it yet, to experience the ride the film takes you on,” Lasker said.

“The Signal” summons the spirit of the good to fight an evil one masquerading as good and having the potency to destroy the human race.

Sandifolo and Lasker released, “Hidden Within” last year, a feature-length thriller/mystery film that Lasker said will be released on various platforms for public consumption this year.

In true celebration of Zimbabwean film fashion, the Nama Film Festival is set to drum-roll this year’s awards ceremony set for February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

The ceremony will be held under the theme #Kwan22” and the nominees are set to be unveiled soon. —@MbuleloMpofu