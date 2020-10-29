Vivo Energy commissions fully automated high-tech fire system

Business Reporter

PAN-African fuels and lubricants retailer and marketer, Vivo Energy Group, has commissioned a world class fully automated high-tech fire system.

The newly installed fully automated high-tech fire system in Harare, can automatically detect fire and extinguish it without the need for human intervention. The system is pressure actuated with automatic controllers for the diesel pumps and a jockey pump.

The commissioning event coincided with the annual Safety Day commemorations on Tuesday, which were held across the whole company as a way to reinforce the importance of health, safety, security, environment and quality (HSSEQ).

“Safety Day is an opportunity for all employees and contractors at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of HSSEQ,” said the company in a media update. The theme of this year’s event: “Safety: Action Matters”, invited employees and teams to look back at why safety is important to them and explain how they have changed behaviours, systems and processes to improve HSSEQ in their workplace.

“Safety is an integral and essential part of everything we do at Vivo Energy and remains an absolute priority across the business for our staff and contractors. Given many employees have been working from home as a result of Covid-19, and have spent less time in the workplace, it is particularly important for Safety Day 2020 to engage employees on HSSEQ matters,” Vivo managing director, Johan Grobbelaar, said.

“Our ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSE is fully integrated into the ways of working for all parties at Vivo Energy. Whilst safety is embedded across the company our annual Safety Day provides a moment for all our teams to stop; reflect on how action matters; and ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘goal zero’ – zero harm to people, assets, environment and reputation”.

As a supplier of essential products in the market, Grobbelaar said the company managed to maintain supply and pledged to continue to ensure that the appropriate personal protective equipment is available and that stringent additional screening, cleaning procedures and facilities continue to limit the risk of infection.”

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa and has a network of over 2,200 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Engen and Shell brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services. It provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, aviation, mining, construction, power, transport, and manufacturing. The Company employs around 2,700 people and has access to over 1,000,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity. The Group’s joint venture, Shell and Vivo Lubricants B.V., sources, blends, packages and supplies Shell-branded lubricants at plants in six countries.