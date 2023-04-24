Vocal Ex to stage show at FOG

Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

PEOPLE are set to draw closer to God through a worship and praise medley that is set to be delivered by Vocal EX, an interfaith gospel choir of young people from Bulawayo.

The event is slated for the Family of God (FOG) Auditorium on May 6.

It will follow the amazing “I Gotta Love Gospel” concert that was recently staged at the same venue and left many gospel lovers mesmerised.

The forthcoming event is expected to start at 4pm with an array of artistes including Mai Mwamuka, Eric Moyo, Snowy, Kenny Fuyana and Vuyi Sax set to perform.

“This is our first concert of the year. It follows the memorable year of 2022 when we got to engage with many respectable gospel artistes such as Ntokozo Mambo, Takesure Zamar, Snowy and Pastor Barack. This year also marks 10 years since we emerged as a gospel choir in the industry so it’s a special one,” said Thembelani Mdlaziba, the group’s founder.

“The upcoming concert is a teaser of the end-of-year event that we’re planning. We’ve already started to implement plans. It will feature the likes of Mimmie Tarukwana, Nceku, Siza Mdlongwa, Noxy as well as Mkhululi Bhebhe from Joyous Celebration,” he said.

The 24-member group that was formed in 2013 has since released three albums.

Vocal Ex has worked exceptionally hard to keep itself afloat. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the group released their second album titled “Sbonga sqedi” showing how dedicated they were.

Last year, the gospel group performed alongside Janet Manyowa and Everton Mlalazi at successful concerts which were staged at the ZITF. They also took part in ZimPraise’s 15th-anniversary concert in Harare which featured South Africa’s most celebrated choir, Joyous Celebration.