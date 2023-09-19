Vocal X steals show at gospel show

Sabastian Magacha (in white), Nkwali (in black and white) and Andrea the Vocalist with Vocal X during the concert

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a night that will be etched in the memories of all who attended, Vocal X delivered a soul-stirring concert that left a lasting impact on the audience.

The concert, held at the Family of God (FOG) auditorium on Saturday, attracted a diverse crowd of fans and music enthusiasts eager to witness the harmonious fusion of talent and devotion.

Vocal X, known for their unique sound and ability to captivate hearts, set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

Headlined by renowned artists including Sabastian Magacha, Andrea the vocalist, and Nkwali, the event was a powerful blend of music and spirituality, as the presence of God permeated the entire auditorium.

Sabastian Magacha, a celebrated gospel musician from Harare, who said he last performed in Bulawayo in 2008, took to the stage as a special guest, adding his signature touch to the evening’s proceedings. With his popular song Ridza Bhosvo, Magacha brought a sense of joy and spiritual awakening to the already charged atmosphere.

Andrea the Vocalist, a rising star in the gospel music scene, showcased his vocal prowess, leaving the audience awe-struck. With his song Uhambo he left the audience singing along to his song.

Nkwali, a gifted artiste known for her thought-provoking lyrics, delivered a powerful performance that underscored the importance of faith and spirituality. Her lyrical mastery and passionate delivery left an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.

What truly set the concert apart was the overwhelming presence of God that seemed to envelop the entire auditorium. As Vocal X and the guest artistes poured out their hearts in worship, a sense of divine connection reverberated through the venue.

In an interview, Vocal X founder, Thembelani Mdlaziba expressed gratitude for all those that attended the concert.

“I would like to thank Bulawayo for showing up in such big numbers. The house was full to the brim. The atmosphere was full of energy, it was electric and so inspirational. The presence of the Lord was felt and so evident, and we are humbled and grateful.

“Thank you to Pastor Josh Kays, Sabastian Magacha, Nkwali and Andrea the Vocalist for gracing the day as well, they are family. To our fellow brothers and sisters, iWorship and The Immovables, thank you for gracing our day as well. We thank God for the grace we experienced” said Mdlaziba. —@TashaMutsiba