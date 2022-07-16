Vocalist Andrea now Andrea the famous one

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

People may want to call Andrea the Vocalist “Andrea the Famous One” as his brand continues to attract more attention.

After sharing the stage with three of the country’s music greats at the recent Econet Victoria Falls Marathon Big 3 Music Show, the 13-year-old Mkhosana High School pupil rubbed shoulders with the who-is-who of the entertainment industry.

His star performance caught the attention of Nash TV founder Tinashe “Nash” Mutarisi who decided to have his wife’s birthday celebrated at Andrea’s parents’ house in Mkhosana’s BC848 section.

Aside from the fact that their house is still under construction, the outdoor dinner was superb in the yard, and Mutarisi’s wife enjoyed isitshwala and road runner (inkukhu makhaya) prepared by Sanelisiwe Ncube, the Uhambo hitmaker’s mother.

Dinner was on Andrea’s family and the Mutarisi’s were their guests.

This was the first time the family hosted a dignitary at its house for dinner, thanks to Andrea the Vocalist who has become a household name with his performances.

“It was a simple meal of isitshwala and road runner. When they announced that they were coming, they said they loved road runner so we bought it from a neighbour,” said Ncube.

She said it was a moment never to forget as they sat as one big family eating their meal and discussing various general issues.

From Andrea’s side were his father Ntando, his mother, elder sister Sithandazile (19), younger brother Sikhulekile (8), and little Michael who is one year old. Mutarisi and Andrea’s Victoria Falls manager Nkanyiso Moyo were with their wives.

“We spoke in general. They arrived around 5PM when Andrea was still at school and he was happy to see them when he arrived. They left around 7PM and everyone enjoyed it. It was nice to host such a lovely couple and it was actually our first time to have a meal with big people at our house although many people have come before,” added the boy’s mother.

Mutarisi was not reachable on his mobile, but Chronicle Showbiz understands he has big plans for the boy.

Moyo said the dinner was testimony to the way society has genuinely welcomed Andrea the Vocalist as a young artist.

“We met Tinashe at the marathon and he said he wanted to meet Andrea and his family. He said he wanted to celebrate his wife’s birthday with them. I took him there and he was touched by the way the whole family supports Andrea.

“So we called Tendai Joe (Andrea’s South Africa-based manager) while there and Tinashe and Joe arranged to meet to discuss how best to assist Andrea,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Moyo said the young boy is working on his debut EP that will feature some renowned artists. He said they are not rushing things so as not to disturb his school work adding that they will intensify work on the new release after schools close next month.

Moyo said a number of artists and music lovers have reached out wanting to work with the boy and the managers are still working on the agreements.

One prays Andrea’s rising star in music partners with his star in the classroom so that he passes his studies. – @ncubeleon.