VoicesFrom_: A new concert series to amplify Zimbabwe’s hidden musical gems

In an exciting initiative set to change the landscape of Zimbabwe’s music scene, earGROUND Media is launching a ground-breaking series of monthly concerts in Harare starting in March 2025.

Dubbed #VoicesFrom_, the initiative is dedicated to spotlighting artistes from regions outside of Harare, aiming to provide a platform for talented individuals who have often been overlooked. Each month, the concert series will showcase artistes from a different Zimbabwean province, with the performances held at the iconic Theatre in the Park.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online, earGROUND Media founder Plot Mhako expressed his excitement about the project, noting that while Zimbabwe has an abundance of talent across its provinces, the spotlight has largely focused on Harare-based artistes.

“#VoicesFrom_ is our effort to shift the narrative by celebrating exceptional artistes from regions that are often marginalised, including rural communities,” Mhako said.

“The series builds on earGROUND Media’s work with the Kombi Station, a mobile media platform launched in 2022 that documents and gives visibility to artists in remote areas.”

Mhako explained that while Kombi Station has been successful in uncovering hidden talent, #VoicesFrom_ takes it further by connecting these artistes with larger audiences, media visibility, and new opportunities.

“We realised there was a need to create a stage where these artistes could be seen by a broader audience, where they could secure bookings, collaborations, and industry recognition,” he added.

The initiative includes partnerships with Theatre in the Park to organise travel, accommodation, rehearsals, venue bookings, and publicity for the artistes. In return, the artistes will benefit from a revenue-sharing arrangement.

The initiative also aims to connect these performers with radio and TV stations, newspapers, studios, and potential promoters, maximising their exposure while in Harare.

earGROUND Media has a proven track record of championing emerging talent. In 2022, they co-hosted the AMPLIFAYA Festival, where artistes from nine provinces showcased their work to great acclaim. #VoicesFrom_ takes this success to the next level by ensuring that talent from outside Harare gets the recognition it deserves.

“Imagine a #VoicesFrom_Bulawayo edition featuring top artistes like MJ Sings, Vuyo Brown, Hwabaraty, Thandy Dhlana, Aku Khanya, and Msiz’Kay,” Mhako said.

“These artistes, who have international-calibre talent, rarely get the platform they deserve. With #VoicesFrom_, we’re changing that by fostering collaboration and amplifying their reach to audiences and industry stakeholders.”

The first installment of #VoicesFrom_ will kick off this March at Theatre in the Park. Stay tuned for more updates as earGROUND Media prepares to unveil the full line-up of talented artistes ready to take Harare by storm.

