Volleyball coaches in three day training

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OVER 30 aspiring volleyball coaches will go through training under the Matabeleland North Volleyball Association at Railton Sports Club starting on Monday.

The beginner’s course is meant to push for the equipping of match officials as the province continues in the drive to make the province a volleyball powerhouse.

The course will run for three days.

Provincial chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu said all is in place ahead of the start of the course.

“In the past, we have been hosting national and local competitions and having officials come from Bulawayo and Harare.

“It’s a trend we want to bring to an end which is why we are having these courses for officials.

“We are going to be having more of such programmes in a bid to improve the game in the province. Already, the three-day officiating course is oversubscribed which is a positive.

“We had thought we would have 30 participants but we have surpassed the number and people keep registering. The other good thing is that almost half of those who have registered are women.

“The province is set to host the Nash Under -20 Nash finals in July and we want the officials to be from our province,” said Buhlungu.

– @innocentskizoe