Volleyball fiesta at Hillside

HIGHLANDERS Volleyball Club made the most of home advantage with a telling performance before their fans in the second round of the Zimbabwe Premier Volleyball League at Hillside Teachers’ College in Bulawayo yesterday.

They came from a set down to beat Black Rhinos 3-1. The first set saw the army side emerging 25-17 victorious before Highlanders turned on the tables to win the next three sets 27-25, 26-24 and 25-20.

Twenty-seven teams drawn from across the country’s 10 provinces are battling it out in the men and women’s categories whose second round matches end today.

The men’s league has 15 clubs – Black Mambas, MSU, Support Unit, Ruwa, Black Rhinos, Highlanders, Blue Stars, Harare City, Beitbridge Eagles, UZ Wolves, BVC, NABA, Shalom Ballers, CUT and Chimoio.

Black Mambas, Manyame Falcons, CUT, UZ Wolves, Harare City, Shalom Ballers, Support Unit, Diamonds, MSU, Hawks, Hummers, Chimoio constitute the women’s championship.

Played in a round robin format, in yesterday’s men’s matches, powerhouse Black Mambas clobbered MSU 3-0 winning 25-12, 25-23 and 25-20.

Another Bulawayo outfit, Chimoio had to work hard for their 3-2 victory against MSU, losing the first set and third sets 25-17 and 25-20. Chimoio won the other three sets 29-27, 25-20 and 16-14.

NABA beat UZ Wolves 3-1, taking a 26-24 first set lead, went on to lose the second set 25-18, then wrapped up the game with 25-18 and 25-17 wins.

Matches continue today, with the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association’ vice-president technical Mollet Mathema excited with the level of competition.

“All the teams managed to travel for Round Two of the games and it’s an exciting weekend of volleyball. The games continue on Sunday and we’re looking forward to competitive matches,” said Mathema.

Results

Men: MSU 0-3 Black Mambas, Chimoio 3-2 CUT, Support Unit 3-1 Ruwa, UZ Wolves 1-3 NABA, Black Rhinos 1-3 Highlanders, Beitbridge Eagles 3-2 Shalom Ballers

Women: Chimoio 1-3 Hummers, Black Mambas 3-1 Manyame Falcons, CUT 3-1 UZ Wolves, Hawks 2-3 Diamonds, Hummers 1-3 MSU, Harare City 3-0 Shalom Ballers

Fixtures

Sunday

Men: BV C v NABA (8.30am), Blue Stars v Chimoio (8.30am), Black Mambas v Harare City (10.30am), Black Rhinos v Cut (10.30am), Shalom Ballers v NABA (12.30am), UZ Wolves v Highlanders (12.30am), Beitbridge Eagles v Ruwa (2.30pm), Support Unit v MSU (2.30pm)

Women: Manyane v CUT (3.30am), Black Mambas v Hummers (8.30am), Support Unit v Harare City (10.30am), Shalom Ballers v Hawks (10.30am), Manyame v MSU (12.30am), UZ Wolves v Hummers (12.30am), Hawks v Chimoio (2.30pm), Diamonds v Support Unit (2.30pm)