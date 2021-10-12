Volleyball restart derailed Inbox

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE return of volleyball has once again been derailed after the Zimbabwe Open that had been scheduled to start on Monday was pushed back.

Volleyball action should have made a grand return last weekend, with White City Stadium hosting a Southern Region tournament and Gaths Mine hosting the Eastern Region, while the Northern Region sides were to converge at the Support Unit courts.

In his latest memo to provincial associations, Zimbabwe Volleyball Association secretary-general Enias Kondo said they’re preparing for a restart and have targeted October 23 for kick-off.

“Our latest communication with the SRC indicates that the Zimbabwe Open will not happen this weekend. We do apologise for that. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted. This is due to internal processes that are also beyond the SRC. We shall continue to engage them.

Meanwhile, we continue to prepare, but with a focus on 23rd October. Updates on Bulawayo Volleyball League will also be sent through as they are received. Other leagues are also in the pipeline. We will share updates as we continue to interact with the SRC,” said Kondo. – @innocentskizoe