Voltz JT, Ndunge Yut, Silent Killer headline Nust bash

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Students at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) are in for a unique treat today as they will be treated to live performances from hip artistes including Voltz JT, Ndunge Yut, Silent Killer, and DJ Nospa.

The bash taking place at the Social Club in Matsheumhlophe is being organised by Boss Wellaz in conjunction with the Nust SRC.

One of the organisers of the event, Boss Wellaz (Wellington Sibanda) said the event will be held under the theme, “Shorts and Shades”.

He mentioned that this marks the second occurrence of such an event, underlining its inclusive nature.

“Various artistes will be part of this event, presenting an enhanced lineup compared to the previous occasion. In Volume 1, Saintfloew and Voltz took the stage. This time, we’ve expanded the roster of performers, aiming to elevate the overall quality of the event,” said Boss Wellaz.

He said a myriad of activities await attendees, spanning dancing challenges, local artiste competitions, cocktails, and a 3D booth photoshoot.

One of the artistes on the lineup, Jah Mercy, a dancehall musician said he is looking forward to the event.

“It’s been a while since I last performed in Bulawayo, and I’m eager to connect with fans there. The excitement of being part of the same lineup as some of the country’s best stage performers from the younger generation is palpable.

“I can’t wait to share my experiences with the talented individuals from Nust and other universities around Bulawayo who’ll be attending the event. It’s going to be a blast, and I can feel the energy building up,” he said.