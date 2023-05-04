Voltz JT to headline 9ice Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu

AFTER some false starts, the 9ice Festival, an annual music commemoration is set to finally take place at The Venue With a Twist in Bulawayo on Saturday.

This year’s theme is, “Pushing the Youth Culture Forward” which is all about showcasing the brilliance that the youths possess. The Johannesburg edition is slated for September 30.

Organisers of the festival have announced that Harare-based hip-hop artiste Voltz JT will headline the Bulawayo event. Completing the list of performers will be Demoe Rose, Lord Edward, Ice Eazy, DJ Yugoe, Boy Nino, Bhila, Sir Kobe, Megatronz Empire, and Ellbee among others.

MCs will include Storm and Majoer Prodi with more acts yet to be announced.

Event curator Ice Eazy (real name Elfas Zikhali) said there will be a cocktail of events to look out for on Saturday.

“With music at its core, pushing the urban culture forward and supporting creatives are some of the festival’s values. There’ll be a dance battle where winners will walk away with a cash prize of R3 000. The dance battle will be hosted by one of the biggest dance crews in Zimbabwe, Megatronz Empire.

“Also, there’ll be a rap cypher/battle in partnership with Hip Hop Power Fest,” said Ice Eazy while adding that they are excited to bring the 9ice Festival back.