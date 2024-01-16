Vote for the best: Nama 2024 People’s Choice Award nomination period commences

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) organisers have called on the public to engage in the nomination process for the prestigious People’s Choice Award. This unique category allows individuals to express their appreciation for and celebrate their most cherished local artistes.

Nominations are accessible by dialing 788444# on Econet, NetOne, and Telecel networks, and the submission period runs until January 31.

According to Tinashe Kitchen, the director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), the top five nominees for the People’s Choice Award will be unveiled in the first week of February, aligning with the announcement of all nominees.

Kitchen highlighted the uniqueness of this award, emphasising that it allows the general public to play a crucial role in selecting and celebrating their preferred artiste.

After the top five nominees are revealed, the public will be invited to vote for their favourite artiste from the shortlist.

The grand reveal of the People’s Choice Award winner is scheduled for the Nama22 ceremony taking place on February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.